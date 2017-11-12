Collisions: 1,419 Treated At Hospital This Year

According to statistics from the Bermuda Hospital Board, from January to the end of October over 1,400 people required the Emergency Department following a road traffic accident.

The statistics, from January to the end of October 2017, follow below:

1,419 victims required the Emergency Department following a road traffic accident

100 victims were admitted to the Acute Care Wing following a road traffic accident

23 victims were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit following a road traffic accident

8 victims 18 or younger were admitted to the hospital following a road traffic accident

