Collisions: 1,419 Treated At Hospital This Year
According to statistics from the Bermuda Hospital Board, from January to the end of October over 1,400 people required the Emergency Department following a road traffic accident.
The statistics, from January to the end of October 2017, follow below:
- 1,419 victims required the Emergency Department following a road traffic accident
- 100 victims were admitted to the Acute Care Wing following a road traffic accident
- 23 victims were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit following a road traffic accident
- 8 victims 18 or younger were admitted to the hospital following a road traffic accident
Read More About
Category: Accidents and fires, All
Still no statistics on alcohol I see, or does drunk driving have no effect on traffic ‘accidents’? The “alcohol and/or drugs caused x amount of fatalities and/or collisions” they sometimes use is too vague to be useful, and this seems to be on purpose considering what Dr. Joe Froncioni said about the collecting of samples. I have yet to see anyone else question this total disregard for the true facts, so maybe the country is ok with the mayhem on our roads, including CADA, the Road Safety Council, the BHB and the BPS. Not proud to be Bermudian.