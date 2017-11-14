Bid To Host World Sailing Conference Approved

Bermuda’s bid to host the 2019 World Sailing Annual Conference was voted on and approved at the World Sailing AGM in Mexico this weekend.

The World Sailing website said, “The Bermudian Tourism Authority put forward a bid for Bermuda to host the 2019 edition of the World Sailing Annual Conference. Following a vote by the members, this was approved.”

When asked about the report, Glenn Jones, the BTA Director of Public & Stakeholder Relations, told Bernews, “The Bermuda Tourism Authority is aware of the news out of Mexico at the World Sailing Conference and naturally we’re elated, but it’s a tad early to say more. Our team needs to finalise some details and then we’ll share what’s known directly with our stakeholders in a day or two.”

World Sailing is the governing body for the sport of sailing, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee [IOC] and according to their website, some 900 delegates attended their 2016 Annual Conference in Barcelona.

