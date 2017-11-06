Football: First & Premier Division Results

Devonshire Cougars, Boulevard Blazers, PHC Zebras, Robin Hood, BAA, St. David’s, Somerset Eagles, and Devonshire Colts all walked away with wins in recent Premier and First Division football action.

Premier: Devonshire Cougars 2 Flanagan’s Onions 0

At the Devonshire Rec. the host Devonshire Cougars defeated the Flanagan’s Onions 2 – 0. The Devonshire Cougars got first half strikes from Mark Steede and Shaki Pearman.

Premier: Boulevard Blazers 3 Dandy Town Hornets 2

At Lord’s in St. David’s the Boulevard Blazers defeated the Dandy Town Hornets 3 – 2. Jahzardae Samuels gave the Boulevard Blazers a 2 – 0 lead with goals in the 1st and 48th minutes, but the Dandy Town Hornets would be level in the 85th minute, first Rieko Trott would score in the 57th minute and then Angelo Simmons would score in the 85th, but Kamali Davis would find the back of the net for the Boulevard Blazers in injury time.

Premier: PHC Zebras 4 X-Road’s 2

At the PHC Stadium, the PHC Zebras held a 4 – 0 lead at one point, before X-Road’s pulled 2 goals back, the PHC Zebras got 2 goals from Dunte Albouy and single strikes from Marco Warren and Casey Castle, while X-Road’s got goals from Kashi Davis-Jones and Rico Beek.

Premier: Robin Hood 3 Somerset Trojans 1

At the BAA Field, Robin Hood came from behind to defeat the Somerset Trojans 3 – 1, Justin Corday had given the Somerset Trojans the lead, but Ereico Outerbridge would score twice and Jaylon bather would add the other.

First: Wolves 0 BAA 6

BAA would defeat Wolves 6 – 0 at the Devonshire Rec. Willie Clemons would lead the way with a hat-trick, while Morriko Iris would score twice and Josh Thomas would add the other.

First: St. David’s 1 St. George’s Colts 0

At Lord’s in St. David’s, the host would defeat the St. George’s Colts 1 – 0, the lone strike came from the penalty spot with Zachary Morris scoring for St. David’s.

First: Southampton Rangers 2 Paget Lions 2

At the Southampton Oval, the host had to come from behind to draw with their tenants 2 – 2. Dion Stovell gave Paget the lead, with Tahj Wade doubling the lead, Donte Brangman would pull a goal back for the Southampton Rangers, before Isaiah Taylor would equalize.

First: Somerset Eagles 2 Ireland Rangers 0

At the White Hill Field, the Somerset Eagles defeated Ireland Rangers 2 – 0, Anwar Telford would give the host the lead in the 67th minute and Cardel Henry doubled the lead in the 80th minute.

First: Hamilton Parish 1 Devonshire Colts 3

At the Wellington Oval, the Devonshire Colts defeated Hamilton Parish 3 – 1, the visitors got single strikes from Kyle Jones, Brandon O’Connor and Diego Richardson, while Tareek Webb scored the lone goal for Hamilton Parish.

