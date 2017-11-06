Ministry: 22 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

November 6, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 6] with twenty-two bus runs cancelled.

Bus Schedule Updates Monday 06-11-2017

click here Bermuda bus service

  1. Cheese says:
    November 6, 2017

    And they talked about transparency. Haven’t heard a peep of an update.
    Select mini buses are smiling though.

  2. puzzled says:
    November 6, 2017

    Can you imagine London, NY, Tampa, Atlanta, Fredricksburg posting something like this.
    Fix the F.io9m buses.

