Ministry: 29 Bus Runs Cancelled On Tuesday

November 7, 2017 | 3 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 7] with twenty-nine bus runs cancelled.

Bus Scheduel Update Tuesday 7 November 2017-1

Bus Scheduel Update Tuesday 7 November 2017-2

Comments (3)

  1. wahoo says:
    November 7, 2017

    Everyday bus cancellations…100 day prediction come true.

  2. Cheese says:
    November 7, 2017

    And still silence from our TRANSPARENT govt!!

  3. Ok says:
    November 7, 2017

    At least their transparent about the bus cancellation….well done plp

