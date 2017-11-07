Ministry: 29 Bus Runs Cancelled On Tuesday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 7] with twenty-nine bus runs cancelled.
Everyday bus cancellations…100 day prediction come true.
And still silence from our TRANSPARENT govt!!
At least their transparent about the bus cancellation….well done plp