Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crashing Into Wall

A male motorcyclist injured in a collision on Wednesday in Devonshire listed in stable condition on a general ward.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 12:50pm Wednesday, November 22nd police and first responders attended a reported single vehicle motorcycle crash on Middle Road in Devonshire near the junction with Orange Valley Road.

“It appears that the motorcyclist involved, believed to be a 54-year-old Hamilton parish man, struck a wall.

“He was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment of his injuries and at last check this morning [November 23rd] was listed in stable condition on a general ward.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses that have not already come forward are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old male motorcyclist who was injured in a collision on November 16 in Warwick has been discharged from the hospital.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [Nov 23] the 48-year-old Warwick man hurt when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a parked truck along Ord Road, Warwick near Dunscombe Road around 3pm Thursday, November 16th had been discharged from the hospital, after initially being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses that have not yet come forward are encouraged to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 247-1788.”

