Photos: DOE Holds Electric Vehicle Showcase

The Department of Energy [DOE], in collaboration with Bermuda’s leading electric vehicle distributors, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts, hosted the Island’s first free, multi-vendor Electric Vehicle Showcase yesterday [Nov 16] at the Regency Terrace of the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club. The public were invited to view some of the latest electric vehicle technology being offered on the Island and discussed why entrepreneurs and EV enthusiasts believe EVs are the future of residential and commercial transportation.

















































