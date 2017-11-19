Photos: PLP Hold Black Tie Gala Banquet

The Progressive Labour Party [PLP] held their Black Tie Gala last night [Nov 18] at the Fairmont Southampton where attendees were treated to performances by a live local band and other local entertainers.

The evening events began with a cocktail reception and silent auction at 6:00 pm and the banquet started at approximately 7:30 pm.

President and Chairman of Portland Holdings, Michael Lee Chin, was the guest speaker at this year’s PLP Black Tie Gala, and Party Leader and Premier of Bermuda David Burt also addressed the audience.



































































































































































A PLP spokesperson previously said, “President and Chairman of Portland Holdings, Michael Lee Chin is widely regarded as a visionary entrepreneur whose philosophy of ‘doing well and doing good’ has resulted in extraordinary business success and inspiring philanthropic initiatives.”

