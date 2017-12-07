Ministry: 50 Bus Runs Cancelled On Thursday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 7] with fifty bus runs cancelled.
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 7] with fifty bus runs cancelled.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
They can move Bermuda Day but can’t get busses on the F&^%$ roads.
Merry ………..
Can someone explain why we have a bus issues, I don’t get it.. Busses broken or not enough drivers????