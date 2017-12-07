Ministry: 50 Bus Runs Cancelled On Thursday

December 7, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 7] with fifty bus runs cancelled.

Bus Cancellations Dec 7 2017 PM

  1. puzzled says:
    December 7, 2017

    They can move Bermuda Day but can’t get busses on the F&^%$ roads.

    Merry ………..

  2. Hair says:
    December 7, 2017

    Can someone explain why we have a bus issues, I don’t get it.. Busses broken or not enough drivers????

