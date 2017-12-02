MP Dunkley: America’s Cup Helped The Island

“We dug Bermuda out of the hole called economic abyss and spiraling debt through solid policy and vision. Bermuda today is in a better position,” former Premier Michael Dunkley said, adding that the “America’s Cup was a huge undertaking, which helped us dig out.”

Speaking in the House of Assembly during a Take Note Motion on the “Economic, Environmental and Social Impact of the 35th America’s Cup on Bermuda,” Mr Dunkley said, ”First let me thank PWC for the report and the in depth and detailed nature of the report that has been submitted to the ACBDA.

“More importantly let me thank my colleagues especially former Minister Grant Gibbons for his and everyone’s tireless dedication to this project, one that was carried out meeting all budget guidelines, meeting the expectations of our partners and exceeding the return on our investment!

“It is very rare that any government commitment ends with such a positive result! Through all of this the PLP as the Opposition and now as the Government have showed begrudging support to the event.

“In actual fact Mr. Speaker, the PLP in Opposition seemed to be just that, an Opposition that opposed everything or found some way to be critical of a positive event.

“This America’s Cup 2017 was a prime example of their approach.

“Here is what the current Premier Burt said as Opposition Leader on March 20th 2017 on the last day of the Budget Debate during the MTA.”But when we get to the America’s Cup, Mr. Speaker, which is what will be upon us when we return, we have heard some disturbing news and some challenges that might be taking place in regard to the delivery of the America’s Cup in regard to ensuring that everything is in place for the America’s Cup.”

“The Hon Member goes on to say “After a bill that is going to without question top $100 million, we cannot afford to get it wrong.”

“Totally false on all fronts but this is what we faced day in and day out, all the while undermining progress that Bermuda was making.

“In spite of the constant push back and negative comments, those who had responsibility in some way for AC2017 stuck to the task, worked hard and delivered a tremendous event. From Minister Gibbons all the way through to the hundreds of volunteers!

“I do note Mr. Speaker that many of the PLP members enjoyed their time at the event! Since the PWC report was completed I have yet to hear the current government say anything about the report or the outcomes from AC2017 until today!

“On a personal level I am very proud that the event was spectacular and so successful. I had very little time to enjoy the event as I was too busy helping in any way I could to make it successful, promoting Bermuda to our many quests for the event or working on other government priorities to better Bermuda and our people.

“However this event will go down as the largest and most successful event in our history and we should all be very proud of what we accomplished. In addition it leaves us a legacy that we can build on and provides opportunity to leverage it for many years going forward.

“There are a number of reasons which contributed to Bermuda’s successful bid to host the event.

Excellent year round training and sailing conditions, a natural amphitheater for viewing and our strong maritime heritage.

The support provided by Government.

A proactive and committed government to work with and a dedicated HVA.

A dedicated site for ACEA and the AC Teams in close proximity to the AC Village and race course.

An attractive time zone for maximizing television audience viewing

The alignment of interests of Bermuda and ACEA in creating a successful event.

“All of these reasons also allowed us also to be successful in hosting the event.

“Let’s look at some of the numbers which clearly indicate the enormous success.

“A budget of 77m ended with a spend of 64.1m which equates to ending 12.9m under budget! As 20% saving on the budget with no impact on the quality of what was offered!

“This is not typical in any government but it happened for this mammoth event under the OBA Government.

“The preparation was completed on time, the event went off without a hitch and Bermuda glowed on the world stage.

Put it another way Mr. Speaker, AC 2017 was put on with great success and it cost about as much as the overspend in building Berkley.

“Let’s look at GDP, original estimated impact on GDP of 242.2m ended at 336.4 m. 94.2m increase! Over 40% better than expected!.

“My colleagues will elaborate on this but I can only say that this is an amazing outcome.

“Let’s look for a minute at the tourism impact generally and the boating industry in more detail.

“10.3k international air arrivals specifically for the event Air arrivals increased 16% in May and June 2017 over the previous year and this is even more significant when one considers 2016 results were up over the previous year. 86% of international visitors stated they were very likely or likely to visit Bermuda again in the future.

“Super-yacht business boomed and it was a significant boost for the island. In addition most of the super yachts visited for the first time and are sure to return as they had a wonderful experience. This has significant value as this is relatively untouched business which up until this year there was little focus on it.

“134 super yachts and 611 cruising yachts visited Bermuda over the course of AC 2017 [May and June]. By all accounts our cruising visitors had a wonderful time and now there is a real possibility that we can leverage the hard work and success of AC 2017 to add a new arm to our tourism industry.

“Due to the vision of the OBA Government and with the support of the BTA and ACBDA we have witnessed significant private investment in new marinas catering to super yachts and the cruising business and existing yacht service offerings were enhanced to encourage repeat visits.

“New services and infrastructure was created in the lead up to AC 2017 including Caroline Bay, Hamilton Princess Marina, Waterfront Marina and the Cross Island.

“There is a plan in place to develop new infrastructure in St. Geo. The Hamilton Waterfront also has significant potential and all of this action on the water offered a snapshot of what Bermuda can benefit from with the numerous super yachts and cruising yachts berthed during the AC bringing excitement and buzz to the waterfronts and harbors in the east, west and Hamilton.

“All of this equates to opportunity and jobs at marinas for servicing, provisioning and repairs for yachts and crew.

“Craig Christensen, the President and CEO of Morgan’s Pt Ltd, said “many of the super yacht owners that we spoke to over the AC had never been to Bermuda before on their yachts. They think it is an idyllic place for sailing, especially in the shoulder months as most yachts are on their way to or returning from the Med or east coast for the season.”

“You might be aware that the OBA Government elected to introduce temporary policies in effect for one month before, during and one month after the AC.

“This vision paved the way for opportunity and jobs. It is now incumbent on the current government to move quickly to put long-term policies in place.

“Kevin Dallas, CEO of the BTA said “It’s clear that the legislation put in place during the AC was a huge incentive for super yachts to visit Bermuda, stay longer and spend more into our local economy. We encourage Parliamentarians to create a similar environment on a permanent basis, while also protecting local charter operators. This is an absolute necessity if Bermuda is going to seize super yacht tourism as an AC legacy benefit.”

“Back to the big picture again as I bring my comments to a close. 452m people viewed AC 2017 across the world, broadcast in 163 countries, by 31 broadcasters. That can be converted to 1 in 8 people throughout the world watch the event!

“There were 22k news articles printed about AC 2017 published in 76 countries! Talk about reach and putting Bermuda on the map.

“All of this advertising equates to 80.9m in Advertising Equivalent Value [AEV]. In other words; to buy this reach in promoting Bermuda one would have to pay 80.9m dollars! The whole event cost us 64.1m!

“So do the math… for 64.1m we received 80.9m worth of advertising saving the people of Bermuda 16.8 m! Thus everything else can be considered the gravy!

“This in itself is the deal of the century and I challenge anyone to show me another deal as favorable as this. Furthermore we have access to all footage to use at our desire!

“The Government that former Premier Cannonier and then I led was not perfect, but who is? We were criticized rightly so on some issues.

“However we dug Bermuda out of the hole called economic abyss and spiraling debt through solid policy and vision. Bermuda today is in a better position.

“The America’s Cup was a huge undertaking, which helped us dig out and, using a cricket analogy, we hit it for six.

“All of Bermuda is in a better place because of it and it is now up to us build on that success and create the significant legacy that is available.

“I close by thanking all of those involved…for making this happen. It was truly a community effort, a Bermuda effort, one accomplished with hard work, commitment and pride.

“We made it happen from my government colleagues, the ACBA, the hundreds of volunteers, the tireless work of government workers through so many departments, security professionals, and entrepreneurs large and small. The mosaic that is Bermuda came together and delivered.

“For that, I hold my head high as I walk our streets and see all of us who made it happen; I simply say I am eternally grateful to all of Bermuda. We made a significant investment. We took a risk. We delivered and now have a solid foundation to build on. Thank you Bermuda. ”

