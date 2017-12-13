Live Updates: Senators Voting On Multiple Bills

[Updating] The Senate is in session today [Dec 13], and a number of Bills are listed on the official Order of Business, including the Domestic Partnerships Act, the Casino Gaming Amendment, and the Cannabis Decriminalisation Bill.

All three Bills have already passed in the House and now head to the 11-member Senate, where the five Government Senators, three Opposition Senators and three Independent Senators will cast their votes.

The Casino Amendment, following amendments made, will allow the Minister to provide direction in written form, and “revoke an appointment based on the inability or unwillingness of a member to perform their duties, or in such other circumstances as may amount to misconduct, breach of best regulatory practice or are likely to bring the Commission or the Government into disrepute.”

The Domestic Partnerships Act seeks to replace same-sex marriage — which is currently legal following a Supreme Court decision in May of this year — with a domestic partnership arrangement, while the Decriminalisation of Cannabis Amendment seeks to remove criminal sanctions for possessing under 7 grams, with clauses allowing the police to seize the cannabis, and also to provide for drug education or treatment.

Due to the interest in these Bills we will provide updates as able, however the best way to follow the proceedings is actually by listening live which you can do on radio and also online via Parliament.bm!

Your screen will automatically refresh with the latest updates

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics