Photos: ‘Big Shoe Box Giveaway’ For BBBS

Marsh and Guy Carpenter has organised 95 holiday boxes, worth thousands of dollars, to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda [BBBS], a mentoring programme that supports children and youth.

Marsh and Guy Carpenter are wholly owned subsidiaries of Marsh & McLennan Companies [MMC], a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital.

For the third consecutive year, employees of Marsh and Guy Carpenter donated and decorated shoe boxes filled with gifts for children who participate in BBBS. Each shoe box included a popular toy requested by the children, school supplies, toiletries and other basic necessities. Guy Carpenter employee Rikki Hornet dressed in a Santa Claus outfit to deliver the boxes to the children.

“Once again, I would like to thank Marsh and Guy Carpenter for organising the Big Shoe Box Giveaway event for the children in our programme,” said Patrina O’Connor-Paynter, Managing Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda.

“For the third year in a row they have shown so much thoughtfulness and generosity with the gifts they have donated. The children are so happy with the presents they have received, and that really put a big smile on their faces this Christmas.”

“This is the season of giving, and Marsh and Guy Carpenter employees look forward to participating in the Big Shoe Box Giveaway,” said Peter Stubbings, Chief Executive Officer, Bermuda at Guy Carpenter.

“After seeing how much joy the gifts brought to the children in previous years, we wanted to do the event again. Christmas is about giving back and spreading joy. We would like to wish the children, their mentors and their families a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

In addition, Marsh and Guy Carpenter enlisted the support of the community to get behind the initiative. Warwick Academy provided 10 holiday boxes, and Atlantic Vision Care and The Phoenix Stores helped to sponsor the Marsh and Guy Carpenter Big Shoe Box Giveaway.

George Grundmuller, President & CEO of The Phoenix Stores says: “The Phoenix Stores is delighted to once again participate in the Big Shoe Box Giveaway which sees the little ones of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda receive gifts and essentials during the holiday season.”

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda, visit, www.bbbs.bm.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News, Photos