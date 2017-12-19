City To Donate To Salvation Army & CADA

The City of Hamilton will be making cheque presentations in the Mayor’s Parlour this Wednesday, December 20th at 11am to the Salvation Army and to CADA.

Mayor Charles Gosling said of the donations, “Whilst the City does not have the means to tackle some of the socioeconomic issues that arise in the City, it is possible for us to assist with funding for those organizations like the Salvation Army that are out on the street helping the less fortunate and providing much needed services.

“As a City, we need to do what we can to help. CADA’s Let Us Drive program provides a safe and free ride home to those that might need it after a night on the town on Fridays. Keeping our roads safe should be of the utmost importance to everyone in our community.”

Representatives from both CADA and the Salvation Army will be on hand to accept their respective cheques.

Read More About

Category: All