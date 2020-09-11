Cricket Players Of Week: Leverock & Dill

The Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] announced the Premier and First Division players of the week.

A spokesperson said, “The BCB is pleased to announce the T20 Domestic League Premier and First Division players of the week for September 5 & 6 [Week 9].

Premier Division

“Kamau Leverock [Somerset CC v Willow Cuts CC] – 75 runs not out, 1 catch The current standings for the T20 Premier Division are as follows;

W NR/Tie L Points NRR S. Rangers SC 9 7 2 70 +2.541 St. David’s CCC 9 7 2 70 +1.405 Somerset CC 9 6 3 60 +1.357 Bailey’s Bay CC 9 3 6 30 -0.659 St. George’s CC 9 3 6 30 -0.766 Willow Cuts CC 9 1 8 10 -4.142

First Division

“Stephan Dill [Warwick Workmens CC v Western Stars SC] – 95 runs not out

“Please make note of the schedule for this coming weekend – September 10 & 9:

Saturday, September 10 – First Annual BCB All-Star Classic

“11.00am – First Division: President’s XI v V. President’s XI @ White Hill Field 3.00pm – Premier Division: President’s XI v V. President’s XI @ White Hill Field

Sunday, September 6

First Division League Cup Final:

“11.00am – Warwick Workmen’s CC v Flatts VRC @ White Hill Field

BCB T20 Premier Division Domestic League Cup Final:

“3.00pm – Southampton Rangers SC v St. David’s CCC @ White Hill Field

“11.00am – Bailey’s Bay CC v Willow Cuts CC @ Somerset CC

“3.00pm – Somerset CC v St. George’s CC @ Somerset CC

“The BCB would like to formally thank the OnTrack Sports App for powering our 2020 T20 Domestic League schedule and Player of the Week via cross posting & social media.

“The maximum capacity of persons allowed at host grounds [including teams, spectators and staff] has now been increased from 250 to 325 by The Government of Bermuda and the Ministry of Health. The safety guidelines [masks, temperature checks, contact tracing etc.] that are currently in place will continue to be adhered to until further notice.”

