Cricket Players Of Week: Leverock & Dill
The Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] announced the Premier and First Division players of the week.
A spokesperson said, “The BCB is pleased to announce the T20 Domestic League Premier and First Division players of the week for September 5 & 6 [Week 9].
Premier Division
“Kamau Leverock [Somerset CC v Willow Cuts CC] – 75 runs not out, 1 catch The current standings for the T20 Premier Division are as follows;
|W
|NR/Tie
|L
|Points
|NRR
|S. Rangers SC
|9
|7
|2
|70
|+2.541
|St. David’s CCC
|9
|7
|2
|70
|+1.405
|Somerset CC
|9
|6
|3
|60
|+1.357
|Bailey’s Bay CC
|9
|3
|6
|30
|-0.659
|St. George’s CC
|9
|3
|6
|30
|-0.766
|Willow Cuts CC
|9
|1
|8
|10
|-4.142
First Division
“Stephan Dill [Warwick Workmens CC v Western Stars SC] – 95 runs not out
“Please make note of the schedule for this coming weekend – September 10 & 9:
Saturday, September 10 – First Annual BCB All-Star Classic
“11.00am – First Division: President’s XI v V. President’s XI @ White Hill Field 3.00pm – Premier Division: President’s XI v V. President’s XI @ White Hill Field
Sunday, September 6
First Division League Cup Final:
“11.00am – Warwick Workmen’s CC v Flatts VRC @ White Hill Field
BCB T20 Premier Division Domestic League Cup Final:
“3.00pm – Southampton Rangers SC v St. David’s CCC @ White Hill Field
“11.00am – Bailey’s Bay CC v Willow Cuts CC @ Somerset CC
“3.00pm – Somerset CC v St. George’s CC @ Somerset CC
“The BCB would like to formally thank the OnTrack Sports App for powering our 2020 T20 Domestic League schedule and Player of the Week via cross posting & social media.
“The maximum capacity of persons allowed at host grounds [including teams, spectators and staff] has now been increased from 250 to 325 by The Government of Bermuda and the Ministry of Health. The safety guidelines [masks, temperature checks, contact tracing etc.] that are currently in place will continue to be adhered to until further notice.”