Photos: 2026 Agricultural Exhibition Day #3

The annual Agricultural Exhibition was held at the Botanical Gardens in Paget, with the 3-day event attracting thousands of attendees and showcasing a diverse array of homegrown and handcrafted entries, as residents of all ages display their skills in agriculture, horticulture, and the arts.

You can view all Bernews coverage of this year and past years Agricultural Exhibitions by clicking here, and view thousands of images, spanning almost two decades, of the Exhibition by clicking here.

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