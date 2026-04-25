Photos: 2026 Agricultural Exhibition Day #3

April 25, 2026 | 0 Comments

The annual Agricultural Exhibition was held at the Botanical Gardens in Paget, with the 3-day event attracting thousands of attendees and showcasing a diverse array of homegrown and handcrafted entries, as residents of all ages display their skills in agriculture, horticulture, and the arts.

You can view all Bernews coverage of this year and past years Agricultural Exhibitions by clicking here, and view thousands of images, spanning almost two decades, of the Exhibition by clicking here.

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2026 DF -1

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Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2026 DF -128

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2026 DF -129

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2026 DF -130

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