Photos: Ethiopian Orthodox Church Rededication

On Saturday, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church welcomed the public to celebrate the reconsecration and rededication of their church in St. George’s.

Priest In Charge Qes Haile Tsion Simons welcomed guests which included clerical leaders from overseas, clergy from other local churches, Acting Governor Ginny Ferson, St. George's Mayor Quinell Francis, area MP Kenneth Bascome, parishioners, and other guests.































































































































A church spokesperson previously said, “It is with great pleasure that we are expecting the arrival of His Eminence Archbishop Abune Thaddaeus. His Archdiocese is that of the Caribbean and Latin America under which Bermuda falls.

“He will be accompanied by Archmandrite Abba Haileyesus Gesses, the Head Administrator of the Archdiocese along with the General Secretary of the Archdiocese Deacon Gebre Medhin Estwick.”

