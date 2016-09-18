Photos: Ethiopian Orthodox Church Rededication

September 18, 2016 | 4 Comments

On Saturday, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church welcomed the public to celebrate the reconsecration and rededication of their church in St. George’s.

Priest In Charge Qes Haile Tsion Simons welcomed guests which included clerical leaders from overseas, clergy from other local churches, Acting Governor Ginny Ferson, St. George’s Mayor Quinell Francis, area MP Kenneth Bascome, parishioners, and other guests.


.

A church spokesperson previously said, “It is with great pleasure that we are expecting the arrival of His Eminence Archbishop Abune Thaddaeus. His Archdiocese is that of the Caribbean and Latin America under which Bermuda falls.

“He will be accompanied by Archmandrite Abba Haileyesus Gesses, the Head Administrator of the Archdiocese along with the General Secretary of the Archdiocese Deacon Gebre Medhin Estwick.”

Click to enlarge photos:

Comments (4)

  1. Terry says:
    September 18, 2016

    I remember this Church from many years ago as a resident of St. George.

    Great people.

    And what a beautiful place to gather together.

    Shalom.

    • Onion Juice says:
      September 18, 2016

      Rich History, got to watch out for de European influence in their pictures. It's happening in de churches in Ethiopia.

      • iud says:
        January 5, 2017

        Well, that was a warning of entirely no use. Thanks again, bud.

  2. Skeptic says:
    September 18, 2016

    What a beautiful church - congratulations on working through all those challenges and for creating such a wonderful place to worship!!

