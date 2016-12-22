Census Deadline Extended to 31 March 2017

The Department of Statistics has extended the deadline for the 2016 Census to 31 March, 2017.

Premier Michael Dunkley said, “We have 83% of assessment numbers accounted for. This is a national undertaking, so we are emphasizing the need for residents’ cooperation as we seek to conclude the 2016 Census.

“The information collected from the Census questionnaires will help Government, the private sector and the non-profit sector make important decisions about Bermuda’s future.

“That’s why we are extending the deadline and making a final push to include everyone. I want to thank those who have fulfilled their legal requirement to complete the questionnaire, and urge those who have not to do so.”

Melinda Williams, Director of the Department of Statistics said, “Census interviewers will continue to visit homes across the island. The information they gather will be used to produce an accurate demographic, social and economic profile of Bermuda. Whether Bermudian or non-Bermudian, if you have not been counted, you must complete your census.”

“You do not need to wait for an interviewer to come to your home:

1. Call 297-7761 to complete your questionnaire by phone or arrange for an in-home appointment

2. Email statistics@gov.bm to make an appointment for an in-home or phone interview

3. Visit in person, CedarPark Centre, 3rd Floor, 48 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton weekdays between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Historically, census data has been used to develop effective forward planning strategies relating to infrastructure, education, health, employment and other economic and social requirements.

