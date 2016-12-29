Ebony: Bermuda Is ‘Must Visit Island Escape’

Citing our “pristine pink sand beaches” and “locals who feel more like family than strangers,” Ebony Magazine named us one of the “Top 5 Places to Travel in 2017,” saying “Bermuda is becoming the must visit island escape.”

The publication said “Bermuda is paradise, period. Known for its pristine pink sand beaches, a pleasant climate that rarely sees extremes of either hot or cold, locals who feel more like family than strangers and quick accessibility from the East Coast, Bermuda is becoming the must visit island escape.

“But there’s more to Bermuda than romantic beaches. In spite of its tiny size, Bermuda has tons to offer – explore its neighborhoods by Segway, take a jetski safari to explore shipwrecks, discover underwater caves, museums and art galleries, eat like a local at Art Mels and explore your eclectic side at Urban Cottage.

“Once you’re done exploring and hanging with locals, head to Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa for a traditional Bermudian feel or to Rosewood Tucker’s Point for a tranquil, sophisticated experience.”

