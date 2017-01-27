Photos: Ceremonial Opening Of 2017 Legal Year

A special sitting of the Supreme Court was held today [Jan 27] to mark the Ceremonial Opening of Bermuda’s 2017 Legal Year at Court No. 1 in the Sessions House on Parliament Street.

A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Judicial Annual Report 2016 has been released including remarks made this afternoon by Chief Justice Ian RC Kawaley at the Special Sitting of the Supreme Court to Celebrate the Opening of the 2017 Legal Year. The report also includes a commentary/remarks by the Worship Senior Magistrate Juan Wolffe.”

The full Bermuda Judicial Annual Report 2016 follows below [PDF here]:

