Driver Abandons Car Overboard In St. David’s

January 7, 2017 | 3 Comments

Emergency services responded to St. David’s main road at approximately 4.45am this morning [Jan 7] where they found a car in the waters off the main road just east of the roundabout.

The car appeared to be traveling into St. David’s when the incident occurred resulting in the vehicle landing on its side in the water. Bernews understands that when emergency personnel arrived on scene, there was no one in or around the abandoned car.

Police stopped the flow of traffic in the area for a short period as tow truck personnel removed the vehicle from the water. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Car Overboard St David's Bermuda, January 7 2017 (1)

Car Overboard St David's Bermuda, January 7 2017 (2)

Car Overboard St David's Bermuda, January 7 2017 (3)

Car Overboard St David's Bermuda, January 7 2017 (4)

Car Overboard St David's Bermuda, January 7 2017 (5)

Car Overboard St David's Bermuda, January 7 2017 (6)

Comments (3)

  1. Kangoocar says:
    January 7, 2017

    I am sure by now the car has been reported stolen?

  2. YADON says:
    January 7, 2017

    They were obviously in shock after driving by the airport and seeing its deplorable conditions. LOL

