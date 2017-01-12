First Church Of God Launches Food Initiative

The First Church of God has launched a food initiative that aims to “present a low cost, high quality supply of food,” as they “understand that times are hard for so many” and this is their “effort to try to alleviate some of that burden.”

Bishop Lambe told Bernews, “This project was actually introduced to us by one of our members having me contact with this particular association in the United States. We felt it would be appropriate to have it in Bermuda.

“Therefore, we have been blessed to have Brother Dwayne Smith, as well as Pastor Linda Powell to have been charged with responsibility of making this project come about in Bermuda, which of course has happened.

“At present, we are so delighted to see how many have responded to the project to the extent that we are able now to fulfill our ambition. Our ambition is very simple, it’s to be able to present a low cost, high quality supply of food in this country.”

“We understand that times are hard for so many, and this is our effort to try to alleviate some of that burden.

“To date, we have just been delighted to see the responses. Our first container came with 156 orders, and the second, 300 orders, and now we’re up to somewhere in the neighborhood of about 580, just under 600 orders. That means numbers of families are being assisted through this particular ministry,” Bishop Lambe added.

The sign up deadline to take part in this month’s program has been extended to January 16, with the distribution and pick up day at First Church God on North Shore set for January 30 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The Church said that the items in the boxes are set to change every month, and the January 2017 Menu is below [PDF here].

