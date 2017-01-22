Work At Horseshoe Bay Commencing Tomorrow

The Government said they “would like to advise the public that improvement works at Horseshoe Bay Beach are scheduled to commence tomorrow, which will affect certain access points to the beach.”

“Vehicle access to the main entrance will be restricted until the completion of works, which is scheduled for May 1, 2017. Once the work is completed, access through the main entrance will be restored,” a spokesperson said.

“These improvements will increase the ease of transport and accessibility at the beach, as per the Bermuda ‘Beach Vision’.

“The public are advised that there are two locations that will provide alternate access to the beach – both just east of the main access location.

“First location -There is a pedestrian access point which is located across the street from the Southampton Rangers Sports Club field. This access has a large layby and some parking for cars. Beach-goers using this access must exercise some caution due to the steep grade of the path to the beach.

“Second Location -This access point is located at Chaplin Bay which is directly across the street from the Warwick Camp entrance. This access location provides entry for cars, cycles, and pedestrians. Once at this location, the beach visitor must walk in a westerly direction to reach Horseshoe Bay Beach.

“There will be clear signage erected in the coming days.

“The scope of works taking place at Horseshoe Bay Beach includes the following:

The construction of a new timber pedestrian boardwalk with view corridor and seating along southern portion of the property connecting into concrete sidewalk with ramp down to existing main beach access area;

A new integrated stormwater management swales and civil structural stormwater management systems;

The repositioning of existing asphalt roadway to the northern part of the property with circular vehicular loop;

New bus, shuttle/mini-bus & taxi drop-off zones and car and bike parking with turf-grass surface.

The repositioning of the existing salt water pump for existing bathroom facilities;

The construction of a new retaining wall and seating area near the bus passenger drop-off area;

The removal of invasive species of plants and trees, retaining and protecting existing species of plants and trees and planting new plants and trees;

The addition of new parking facility lighting with Belco electrical poles and lighting fixtures.

“These improvements will make it easier for tourists and Bermudians alike to enjoy a first class beach,” said the Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Michael Fahy. “

The work is part of a ‘Beach Vision’ for the island which was produced by the Government of Bermuda and the Bermuda Tourism Authority, which has been in the works for over a year ago.”

The Beach Vision, based on the results of surveys and focus groups carried out, states that the Bermuda beach experience should be “iconic, memorable for its natural beauty, complemented by cleanliness and casual amenities that are culturally authentic — true to the island’s attitude of unpretentious relaxation and warm hospitality”.

“The aim is to deliver a beach experience that lives up to this vision, with a focus on five public beaches in particular — John Smith’s Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Shelly Bay, Tobacco Bay and Clearwater,” said Minister Fahy.

“The main tenet of our plan is to improve the facilities at beaches that already have infrastructure in place, as opposed to creating new infrastructure at beaches where none currently exists.”

“The public may recall that owners and operators of the Bermuda Bistro at the Beach were awarded the tender for the Horseshoe Bay Beach concession last year. Chops Ltd, which also runs Red Steakhouse and Bar, promises a “classic, vibrant, laid-back Bermuda beach experience.” the spokesperson added.

“There are plans for a happy hour, live music, small gift shop, and an “exciting mix of local and ethnic cuisine” will be on offer along with the rental of chairs, beach toys and umbrellas.”

