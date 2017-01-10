15 Minute Video Highlights Work At Dockyard

A new 15-minute video has highlighted some of the multi-million dollar work taking place in the West End.

Taking a trip from Watford Bridge to Commissioner’s House, the film charts where money is being invested in making the area an even better place to visit and live.

Joanna Cranfield, the West End Development Corporation’s Business Development Manager, said: “These works have been in the pipeline for some time and have been kick started by an insurance pay-out following Hurricanes Gonzalo and Fay.

“That did not, by any means, cover all the costs which are being borne by WEDCo.. When the work is finished, Dockyard is going to be a really stunning place in which people can work, rest and play.”

