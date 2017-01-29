Photos: First Annual Bermuda Motorsports Expo

The Bermuda Association for Motorsports, the recognised governing body for motorsports on the island, held its first annual Bermuda Motorsports Expo at the RUBiS Southside Raceway in St. David’s today [Jan 29].

The event was the first of its kind and showcase the four major motorsports on the island, including motorcycle racing, motocross, karting, and power boats.

The free event featured displays, fun-kart and minibike race demonstrations, information on getting involved with your favourite motorsports, fun castle and fun karts for all to ride, and vendors with food, snacks and refreshments available.

































































































































































































































































































Click to enlarge photos:



