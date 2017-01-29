Photos: First Annual Bermuda Motorsports Expo

January 29, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bermuda Association for Motorsports, the recognised governing body for motorsports on the island, held its first annual Bermuda Motorsports Expo at the RUBiS Southside Raceway in St. David’s today [Jan 29].

The event was the first of its kind and showcase the four major motorsports on the island, including motorcycle racing, motocross, karting, and power boats.

The free event featured displays, fun-kart and minibike race demonstrations, information on getting involved with your favourite motorsports, fun castle and fun karts for all to ride, and vendors with food, snacks and refreshments available.


.

Click to enlarge photos:

20 Most Recent Sports Photo Galleries

-

bernewssports-banner-twitter-withborder

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos, Sports, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Right Turn says:
    January 29, 2017

    Woulda loved to take the kids to see this but never saw an advert for it??? Will have to look out for it next year.

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Videos From Bernews TV

Bernews Latest Instagram Photos