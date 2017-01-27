David Burt: ‘Non-Disclosure Is Not Transparency’

Following an earlier statement by Minister of Finance Bob Richards, that the Opposition leader and the Public Accounts Committee were offered the opportunity to receive copies of the Project Agreement for the airport redevelopment project on a confidential basis, Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said “The Minister’s offer came with conditions which are wholly unacceptable if we are to be completely transparent.”

MP Burt said, ““Since the Airport deal was first announced in November 2014, it has been the Opposition’s repeated demands for transparency that have forced the drip-feed release of documents from the reluctant OBA Government. Without these Opposition demands, Bermudians would not have received the limited details disclosed to date.

“Minister Bob Richards’ attempt to portray me, the Leader of the Opposition, as declining the offer to view the Project Agreement is not even half the story. The Minister’s offer came with conditions which are wholly unacceptable if we are to be completely transparent.

“This is, yet again, another attempt by the OBA Government to drip-feed half-truths, label them transparent, tick the box that they have supplied it to the Leader of the Opposition and then insinuate that I refused the offer for political reasons. That is far from the case.

“The conditions of the offer from the OBA Government – that the Public Accounts Committee and I were to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement – defeat the democratic process by preventing MPs who are entrusted with representing the people from knowing details ahead of a crucial vote. This is the Public Accounts Committee and I emphasise ‘public.’

“The public has every right to know the what and the how of this airport privatisation deal which will bind Bermuda for 30-years. But, it goes further than that. It was the Government’s hope that my requests for transparency would go away if the PAC and I had sight of the Project Agreement.

“I am not in a position to speak on behalf of the PAC as the Chairman is MP Wayne Furbert, but I can confirm that our Parliamentary Group is unanimous on this point; all MP’s must be provided copies of the Project Agreement and other relevant agreements – not a select few. The OBA offer is not democracy in action.

“Our position remains unchanged; the legislation we are scheduled to debate next week is integral to the Airport’s current and future operations under the Aecon-CCC deal. Parliamentarians must be granted the opportunity to vote on this important Bill with the full knowledge of the Project Agreement and leases.

“We will do a disservice to the people of this country if we vote on a Bill for which we haven’t seen the Project Agreement. If the PAC had seen the Project Agreement and signed the NDA, we’d have a completely unacceptable and wholly improper situation next week of some MP’s having read the Agreement and some not.

“That is not democracy at work. It is anything but transparent. It is unacceptable secrecy and Bermudians should all be concerned that the OBA wants MPs to be silenced about the facts.

“The PLP has proposed a common sense compromise and I call on all Bermudians who believe that our Parliament should be transparent and that MPs should know the facts before they vote, to urge the OBA to ensure that their representatives see the details of this agreement before they vote.”

