David Burt: ‘Non-Disclosure Is Not Transparency’
Following an earlier statement by Minister of Finance Bob Richards, that the Opposition leader and the Public Accounts Committee were offered the opportunity to receive copies of the Project Agreement for the airport redevelopment project on a confidential basis, Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said “The Minister’s offer came with conditions which are wholly unacceptable if we are to be completely transparent.”
MP Burt said, ““Since the Airport deal was first announced in November 2014, it has been the Opposition’s repeated demands for transparency that have forced the drip-feed release of documents from the reluctant OBA Government. Without these Opposition demands, Bermudians would not have received the limited details disclosed to date.
“Minister Bob Richards’ attempt to portray me, the Leader of the Opposition, as declining the offer to view the Project Agreement is not even half the story. The Minister’s offer came with conditions which are wholly unacceptable if we are to be completely transparent.
“This is, yet again, another attempt by the OBA Government to drip-feed half-truths, label them transparent, tick the box that they have supplied it to the Leader of the Opposition and then insinuate that I refused the offer for political reasons. That is far from the case.
“The conditions of the offer from the OBA Government – that the Public Accounts Committee and I were to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement – defeat the democratic process by preventing MPs who are entrusted with representing the people from knowing details ahead of a crucial vote. This is the Public Accounts Committee and I emphasise ‘public.’
“The public has every right to know the what and the how of this airport privatisation deal which will bind Bermuda for 30-years. But, it goes further than that. It was the Government’s hope that my requests for transparency would go away if the PAC and I had sight of the Project Agreement.
“I am not in a position to speak on behalf of the PAC as the Chairman is MP Wayne Furbert, but I can confirm that our Parliamentary Group is unanimous on this point; all MP’s must be provided copies of the Project Agreement and other relevant agreements – not a select few. The OBA offer is not democracy in action.
“Our position remains unchanged; the legislation we are scheduled to debate next week is integral to the Airport’s current and future operations under the Aecon-CCC deal. Parliamentarians must be granted the opportunity to vote on this important Bill with the full knowledge of the Project Agreement and leases.
“We will do a disservice to the people of this country if we vote on a Bill for which we haven’t seen the Project Agreement. If the PAC had seen the Project Agreement and signed the NDA, we’d have a completely unacceptable and wholly improper situation next week of some MP’s having read the Agreement and some not.
“That is not democracy at work. It is anything but transparent. It is unacceptable secrecy and Bermudians should all be concerned that the OBA wants MPs to be silenced about the facts.
“The PLP has proposed a common sense compromise and I call on all Bermudians who believe that our Parliament should be transparent and that MPs should know the facts before they vote, to urge the OBA to ensure that their representatives see the details of this agreement before they vote.”
When can i not see either WBrown or Burt whining about what they want and they aren't going to have it any other way.Burt is useless as a leader of the opposition we need change someone who will actually fulfill the roll with common sense and forward thinking. The plp are so out of their depth that this all they can do is Quack-Quack-Quack it is time for these guys to go away ..
Mr Burt is clearly not experienced enough to understand what a Non Disclosure Agreement means. It is standard in the business world. As Shadow Minister of Finance he is out of his depth and has a lot to learn.
You may fool a few , but the majority of right thinking people know better.
Let the voters know what is really going on OBA!
Let the voting public really know what is going on OBA!
You do not want the agreement under the condition you keep it confidential? Ok then kiss off
Mr. Burt or any member of the PLP, please show examples of projects that you were involved in where the there was transparcy and full disclosure. Don't talk of what others should be doing if you never once did the same.
Blurting again. You know, don't you, that the bills before the House are not for/against vote. You know that.
One bill provides for the establishment of a Bermuda Airport Authority, comprised of Bermudian professionals and responsible to Government, to oversee airport operations.
The second bill exempts the project’s operating company from specific taxes and charges for a period that allows for upgrades, maintenance and operation of the old terminal building and related airport functions; and, the creation and eventual operation and maintenance of the new terminal building and related airport functions.
You know all of this...but keep Blurting and back peddling.
It's a sensitive and semi confidential contract to build an airport in a country that is broke. At this point objections are for the sake of objection itself. Grow up, sign the agreement, and share your impressions, you numbskulls. Now, you look truly petty. Shame for Bermuda to have such a politically driven opposition, rather than a healthy and contributory one. Peace
Wonder why your against privatisation all of a sudden.
Back in 2011 you were all for it...
I am curious cant figure it out. What could they be hiding that they don't want the public to know? If some one can give me an example of something that the public should not know about a project like this please let me know.
What I find interesting is the fact that Mr. Burt claims that after meeting with his caucus, the offer was denied.
Then we have Mr. Burt's fellow PLP MP and his hand picked successor as PAC Chairperson, Mr. Furbert, claimed to not be aware of said offer. He even claimed the Minister of Finance was lying.
I am no politician, but I would assume Mr. Furbert is part of the PLP caucus who denied the Minister's offer. So why wasn't he made aware especially as he is the current PAC Chairperson?
Interesting indeed.
More saber ratling by Burt.
He is starting to sound more and more like Donald Trump.
You just can't take private stuff and and something that is not final and throw it out on the street.
How can we trust a person who votes against equality ? , another one of the shameful 20 can't wait until he knocks on my door .
Enough is enough already. Stop blaming the short Cummings of the plp on the Governing party. You guys failed miserably.
True Progress is being made, to slowly fix the errors.
You have zero solutions,,,, just the typical,,,,(we know better than you 'now')
Disingenuous at best
Refusing to look at it is not good governance Burt. Burt you are pathetic. What a let down you are.