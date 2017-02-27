Ami Zanders Solo Art Exhibit To Open On Friday

February 27, 2017 | 1 Comment

After a long hiatus, well known screen print and fiber artist Ami Zanders will return this Friday [March 3] with a solo show at Rock Island Coffee on Reid Street in Hamilton.

Zander’s show captures every day scenes and layers them with enchanting colours and facades, seeking to bring magic to ordinary.

Penny Farthings Bermuda February 2017

Featuring everyday Bermuda scenes and starring friends and family, warmth and texture overflow in her artistic work.

All made in her living room, the show makes the everyday extraordinary especially surrounded by the sounds and aromas of the busy coffee shop.

Zanders is well known for ‘yarn-bombing’ public spaces and originated the popular St. George’s Art Walk.

Cottage in the Garden Bermuda February 2017

Although Zanders has been featured in many recent exhibitions, including the Bermuda National Gallery’s Biennial, this is her first solo show in six years.

The opening runs from 7:00-9:00pm on Friday 3rd March, and the show will run for one month during Rock Island Coffee’s opening hours.

To see more, follow Ami Zanders on Facebook at @amizandersartist or on Instagram @amizanders.

Show invite Rock Island Bermuda February 2017

  1. Jonathan Land Evans says:
    February 28, 2017

    Well done, Ami. Looks like interesting work. I hope your living room floor is cleaner than mine. :-)

