Attempted Jump Start, Truck Over Embankment

February 19, 2017 | 4 Comments

A 41-year-old Hamilton parish man was “attempting to jump start a truck when it rolled down a driveway and crashed over an embankment” in the Hamilton parish area, the police have confirmed today.

truck overboard feb17 2017 (3)

A police spokesperson said, “Around 2:30pm on Friday, February 17th police and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel responded to a reported collision in Hamilton parish involving a truck.

Truck Feb 17 bermuda 17

“It now appears that a 41-year-old Hamilton parish man was attempting to jump start the truck when it rolled down a driveway and crashed over an embankment in the Abbot’s Crescent, Hamilton parish area.

truck overboard feb17 2017 (4)

“There were no reported injuries and at last check arrangements were being made to retrieve the truck from that location,” the police added.

  1. Toodle-oo says:
    February 19, 2017

    Jump start , or bump start ? ?

  2. Terry says:
    February 19, 2017

    How quick to judge and comment.
    Guilty.
    Shalom.

  3. wahoo says:
    February 19, 2017

    Went by there today and that is a loooooooong way down! That bye is lucky!

  4. JohnBoy says:
    February 19, 2017

    Powerful charger you have. Turn down voltage next time you must!

