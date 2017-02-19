Attempted Jump Start, Truck Over Embankment

A 41-year-old Hamilton parish man was “attempting to jump start a truck when it rolled down a driveway and crashed over an embankment” in the Hamilton parish area, the police have confirmed today.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 2:30pm on Friday, February 17th police and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel responded to a reported collision in Hamilton parish involving a truck.

“It now appears that a 41-year-old Hamilton parish man was attempting to jump start the truck when it rolled down a driveway and crashed over an embankment in the Abbot’s Crescent, Hamilton parish area.

“There were no reported injuries and at last check arrangements were being made to retrieve the truck from that location,” the police added.

