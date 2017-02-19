Bermuda v Trinidad & Tobago Football Preview

[Updated: Live online video available on tdmascr.com]

Bermuda is set to take on Trinidad & Tobago today [Feb 19], with the island’s U20 Gombey Warriors taking part in the CONCACAF U20 Championships in Costa Rica.

Bermuda Coach Kyle Lightbourne previously said, “This is an opportunity to put Bermudian football more on the map. I have made it clear to our players that we are now coming up against the best in the region, so it is imperative that they focus on improving.

“This is the tournament we would really love to do well in and, for us, as coaches and all the staff that’s going down there, our job is to push these guys to get the best out of them that we can.”

“We shocked the Caribbean in being one of the best five U-20 teams last year. Well, now, we want to grow in pedigree in CONCACAF. That is our goal.”

Video showing the team when they returned home last year after qualifying for this tournament:

Bermuda’s U20 Gombey Warriors include Jahquil Hill of Stafford Rangers FC, Ahria Simons of X’roads, David Jones of Iikeston, Nathan Rego of SBRC, Tahzeiko Harris of Somerset, Amar Lewis of Dandy Town, Oneko Lowe of Dandy Town, Liam Evans of Robin Hood, Tehvan Tyrell of Iikeston, Kacy Butterfield of Walsall FC, Osagi Bascome of Bristol City FC, Jahkari Furbert of BAA, Detre Bell of NVCC, Mazhye Burchall of PHC, Paul Douglas of BAA, Mikiel Thomas of DRC, Jahnazae Swan of Dandy Town, Jaz Ratteray Smith of Somerset, Zenawi Bowen of North Village, and Knory Scott of North Village.

The match preview, as posted by CONCACAF, is below:

Bermuda v Trinidad & Tobago, 2:00 p.m. ET | First-ever CU20 meeting Bermuda - Previous Appearances (last app): 11 (1982) - Best Finish: Quarterfinals-1 (1980) - Record: 8W-4D-23L (44GF, 82GA) - Qualification: Third Place, Caribbean - Qualification Record: W-4; D-1; L-3; GF-18; GA-12 - Qualification Results: Bermuda 3, Cayman Islands 0; Haiti 3, Bermuda 0; Anguilla 0, Bermuda 7; Bermuda 3, St. Kitts & Nevis 1; Curacao 1, Bermuda 1; Antigua & Barbuda 3, Bermuda 2; Haiti 3, Bermuda 0; Trinidad & Tobago 1, Bermuda 2 - Qualification Scorers: Jaz Ratteray-Smith, Tevahn Tyrell (3); Mazhye Burchall, Liam Evans, Knory Scott (2); Osagi Bascome, Paul Douglas, Jahkari Furbert, David Jones, Jahnaze Swan, Mikiel Thomas (1) - Midfielder/forward Osagi Bascome: signed a contract with English Championship side Bristol City on February 9, 2017, with an option for a further year; while on trial with Bristol City, scored one goal and assisted on two others in three appearances with the U23 team; made senior debut for Bermuda in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Dominican Republic in a Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup match on June 4, 2016 - Kacy Milan Butterfield: in June 2016, signed a one-year contract with English League One side Walsall thanks in part to a recommendation by Bermuda U20 head coach Kyle Lightbourne, who starred for the club in the 1990s; has been a regular starter in the development side this season - U-20 World Cup Appearances: 0 Trinidad & Tobago - Previous Appearances (last app): 18 (2015) - Best Finish: Runner-up-1 (1990) - Record: 20W-19D-35L (87GF, 124GA) - Qualification: Fourth Place, Caribbean - Qualification Record: W-3; D-4; L-1; GF-18; GA-3 - Qualification Results: Trinidad & Tobago 1, Guadeloupe 0; Trinidad & Tobago 11, Turks & Caicos Islands 0; Trinidad & Tobago 1, St. Lucia 1; Trinidad & Tobago 0, Guadeloupe 0; St. Lucia 0, Trinidad & Tobago 4; Trinidad & Tobago 0, Haiti 0; Antigua & Barbuda 0, Trinidad & Tobago 0 (5:4 pens); Trinidad & Tobago 1, Bermuda 2 - Qualification Scorers: Nicholas Dillon (8); Isaiah Hudson (3); Noah Powder (2); Morgan Bruce-de Rouche, Jarred Dass, Michah Lansiquot, Kierron Mason, Josh Toussaint (1) - Midfielder Jabari Mitchell, 19, has appeared in two career Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League games for DirecTV W Connection - Trinidad & Tobago has not won more than one game in a CONCACAF Under-20 Championship since 1990, when it finished as runner-up. - U-20 World Cup Appearances: 2 (1991, 2009)

Update 3.02pm: The official line-up for both teams is below, click to enlarge

Update 3.09pm: CONCACAF appears to be live tweeting the game, their Twitter timeline is below:



Update 6.00pm: The match has ended, so Twitter timeline has been removed – Bermuda played to a 1 -1 draw, match report and videos are here.

