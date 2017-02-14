U20 National Team To Compete In Costa Rica

The Bermuda U20 Football National Team departed Bermuda to travel to Costa Rica, where for the first time in our history we will participate in the CONCACAF U20 Championships, the Bermuda Football Association said today.

“At stake is a place in the FIFA U20 World Cup, which takes place from May 20th to 11th of June in the Korea Republic. Bermuda has been drawn in Group C with teams from Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, and host Costa Rica.

“The team contains fourteen players who are based overseas in the UK and the USA. The BFA are proud to announce Bermuda’s U20 Gombey Warriors!

“Players are Jahquill Hill of Iikeston, Arhia Simons of X’roads, David Jones of Iikeston, Nathan Rego of SBRC, Tahzeiko Harris of Somerset, Amar Lewis of Dandy Town, Oneko Lowe of Dandy Town, Liam Evans of Robin Hood, Tehvan Tyrell of Iikeston, Kacy Butterfield of Walsall FC, Osagi Bascome of Bristol City FC, Jahkari Furbert of BAA, Detre Bell of NVCC, Mazhye Burchall of PHC, Paul Douglas of BAA, Mikiel Thomas of DRC, Jahnazae Swan of Dandy Town, Jaz Ratteray Smith of Somerset, Zenawi Bowen of North Village, and Knory Scott of North Village.

“The Officials Head of Delegation Kimberly Bean, Head Coach Kyle Lightbourne, Assistant Coach Aaron Denkins, Assistant Coach Dashun Cooper, Physiotherapist Daniel Morgan, Equipment Manager Duane Dickinson, and Technical Development Director Lowe Maurice.

“The local based players will meet their counterparts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where Coach Kyle Lightbourne will be able to conduct training sessions and play two practice matches. Bermuda opens their group campaign against Trinidad and Tobago on February 19th. They will then face El Salvador on 22nd of February. Bermuda will close out the group stage against host Costa Rica on February 25th .”

