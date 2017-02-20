Horseshoe Bay Work Project Is 21% Complete
The work taking place at Horseshoe Bay is 21% complete as of February 15th, Public Works Minister Craig Cannonier said, with the Minister replying to Parliamentary Questions from Shadow Minister of Public Works Dennis Lister
The work at Horseshoe Bay Beach is scheduled to include the construction of a new timber pedestrian boardwalk; the repositioning of existing asphalt roadway; new bus, shuttle/mini-bus & taxi drop-off zones and car & bike parking; the removal of invasive species of plants & trees and more.
The Parliamentary Question said, “Would the Honourable Minister please update this Honourable House as to the progress of the development work that is taking place at Horseshoe Bay?”
The Minister’s reply said, “As of Thursday February 15th, the project is 21% complete and ahead of schedule – noting the following tasks that have been completed:
- Gate, Fencing and construction signs erected. MPW has placed detour signs, public notices were sent out to the Public, and BTA via Newspaper & Government portal website
- The existing plants between the existing two parking lots have been relocated to a storage facility to be cared for until replanting
- 5 feet of the rock cliff along the northern side of roadway has been excavated to adjust the roadway
- The existing asphalt and sidewalk have been removed from the bottom parking area and the lower excavation is near completion.
- All the new precast kerbs have been placed along the new southern side of the roadway
- The construction of the seating wall next to the pedestrian beach access has commenced, and all blockwork has been completed
- Locations for view corridor have been reviewed and adjusted. Upper viewing station will become the larger of the two. Vegetation has been cleared to provide astonishing beach views.
- Design for adding a potable water line from South Road all the way down to the beach building tank has been approved and incorporated into the construction schedule
“Tasks scheduled for this week are:
- Site is currently being regraded to raise lower parking lot area, and lower upper parking lot area to the elevation at the hotel gate driveway
- Swales along southern side roadway are being constructed
- Completing the construction of the seat wall
- Start construction on Catch basins
Ya and T.N.Tatem was supposed to be ready 2 weeks ago.
Why, oh why, was this not subcontracted out to a private firm so there would be a faint chance of completion before the cruise ships arrive? Works and Engineering are right up there with the Census people and the Post Office when it comes to getting anything done in a reasonable time frame. Could have used the guys who opened up Devon Springs Road in record time.
Gotta ask, who is doing the work?