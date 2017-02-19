Man Extricated After Collision On Harbour Road
A 56-year-old Warwick man was temporarily trapped inside a truck after a collision in Paget, however was extricated a short time later unharmed.
A police spokesperson said, “Around 9:50pm on Friday, February 17th police and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel attended a reported single vehicle truck crash on Harbour Road in Paget, near the junction with Valley Road.
“It appears that the driver, a 56-year-old Warwick man struck the kerb, causing the vehicle to end up on its side.
“Apparently he was temporarily trapped inside the truck, but was extricated a short time later unharmed.
“Traffic was diverted away from the area for approximately an hour before that section of Harbour Road was re-opened.”
Good work.