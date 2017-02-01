PAC: Craig Mayor To Give Presentation On Airport

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts will conduct another Public Hearing at 2.30pm on Thursday [Feb 2] at St. Paul’s, where Craig Mayor who will give a presentation regarding the financial impact of the airport project.

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts will conduct another Public Hearing on Thursday, 2nd February 2017 at 2:30pm at St. Paul’s Church Centennial Hall,” the announcement said.

“The Standing Committee has invited Mr. Craig Mayor who will give a presentation to the Committee, regarding the financial impact on Government’s Airport project.

“The Public Accounts Committee is comprised of Members of Parliament and is authorized by the House of Assembly to closely examine and report on matters relating to the accounts of the Government of Bermuda and, in particular, to investigate findings reported by the Auditor General in the Auditor’s Annual and other Special Reports.

“The Chairman of the Committee is Wayne L. Furbert.

“Members of the public are invited to attend and observe the hearing to be held in St. Paul’s Church Centennial Hall, Court Street, Hamilton HM 12.”

