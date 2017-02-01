PAC: Craig Mayor To Give Presentation On Airport
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts will conduct another Public Hearing at 2.30pm on Thursday [Feb 2] at St. Paul’s, where Craig Mayor who will give a presentation regarding the financial impact of the airport project.
“The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts will conduct another Public Hearing on Thursday, 2nd February 2017 at 2:30pm at St. Paul’s Church Centennial Hall,” the announcement said.
“The Standing Committee has invited Mr. Craig Mayor who will give a presentation to the Committee, regarding the financial impact on Government’s Airport project.
“The Public Accounts Committee is comprised of Members of Parliament and is authorized by the House of Assembly to closely examine and report on matters relating to the accounts of the Government of Bermuda and, in particular, to investigate findings reported by the Auditor General in the Auditor’s Annual and other Special Reports.
“The Chairman of the Committee is Wayne L. Furbert.
“Members of the public are invited to attend and observe the hearing to be held in St. Paul’s Church Centennial Hall, Court Street, Hamilton HM 12.”
Just curious, what are Mr Mayor's qualifications? Is he an expert in airport development and financing?
He was an accountant. Now retired.
He's against the development.
That is all that is required from a PLP standpoint.
They dismiss all the actual experts and their reports and rely on some unknown accountant to justify their stance.
he is an expert witness---happens all the time in court cases--you pay for the side of the story you want for your defense.
This is simply the same.
He's a Chartered Accountant and has worked in a number of senior executive positions in the past, so he isn't to be dismissed very easily. But as far as relevant project management or financing experience, it's not so clear.
We already know what he thinks about it. Also I did not think that this is in the remit of the PAC.
While he is there perhaps he can comment on the BIU's lack of qualified finacials for the past years.
Thursday afternoon at 2:30 - so easy to get there for that...not having to work or anything like that...reminds me of congress or parliament - always passing the shady legislation on Friday eve or on the eve of a holiday so by time the public catches wind of it all the horse has long since left the barn...
In this regard I am sure 2;30 was set so that the NO NO NO crowd would be at a minimum numbers wise?
Can any random person who's read the contract that has an opinion appear as well? I'll put my hand up
I thought that Mr. Mayor has already spoken to the PAC