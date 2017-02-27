PLP: ‘Non-Bermudians Only Category Growing’

“In between the pretty words lies the stark reality of life under the OBA, which is that non-Bermudians are the only job category growing under the OBA,” Shadow Minister of the Environment, Planning & Workforce Development Diallo Rabain said.

Mr. Rabain said, “The OBA Government has a record of broken promises, anti-Bermudian policies and deception, which has led to the OBA failure to create jobs for Bermudians, OBA failure to reduce the debt, and OBA failure to balance the budget – all campaign pledges of the Government in the 2012 election.

“The OBA even boasted about tourism numbers while hotel jobs for Bermudians have fallen. The OBA say that they are ‘the safe hands Bermuda needs,’ but many Bermudians are asking ‘safe hands for who?’

“They haven’t been safe hands when it comes to protecting Bermudian jobs. They haven’t been safe hands when it comes to creating Bermudian jobs. The OBA seems to have safe hands for everyone but Bermudians,” Mr Rabain added.

The recently released National Economic Report of Bermuda [PDF] said, “Preliminary data from the 2016 Employment Survey indicates that the total number of jobs in Bermuda grew by 56 posts from 33,319 in 2015 to 33,375 in 2016, which equates to a 0.2 per cent increase.

“This year represents the first year that the number of jobs has increased since 2008 when the number of jobs amounted to 40,213.

“This increase ends seven consecutive years of job reductions in a Bermuda economy that only recently began to experience positive growth. Overall the island has lost 6,838 jobs since 2008, a reduction of 17.0 per cent.

“Jobs occupied by Non-Bermudians were the only status category to exhibit an increase in employment in 2016. Non-Bermudian jobs grew by 158 posts or 2.3 per cent. The figure rose from 6,990 in 2015 to 7,148 in 2016.

“Bermudians positions declined by a total of 75 posts or 0.3 per cent in 2016. Non-Bermudian Spouses of Bermudians accounted for 16 job losses while Permanent Residence Certificate holders experienced a decrease in posts of 11 positions.”

