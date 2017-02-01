PLP To Table Decriminalisation Of Cannabis Bill

On Friday, the PLP will table the ‘Decriminalisation of Cannabis Bill 2017′ which proposes measures including decriminalizing the possession of cannabis under the statutory minimum of 7 grams, Shadow Attorney-General Michael Scott said today.

Mr Scott said, “The Bill consists of 5 clauses, which decriminalize the possession of cannabis under the statutory minimum of 7 grams. It provides that criminal sanctions will not apply to person possessing cannabis under the statutory minimum. Handling such amounts is also decriminalized.

“Section 25 of the Act is amended to empower the police to seize cannabis from any person and also provides for the Minister of Justice to make regulations providing for assigning drug education and drug treatment to persons who are likely to benefit from such programs.”

Also speaking at today’s press conference was MP Diallo Rabain who said, “In 2012 as part of PLP platform we proposed if returned to office we would decriminalise possession of small amounts of cannabis.

“As has been mentioned today, we must recognise that the main issue is that cannabis possession disproportionately affects the black community due to higher arrest and charge rates, severely reducing access to educational and other opportunities.

“Simple non-violent possession must not have a lifetime effect on our people. We all suffer when this stigmatisation and criminalisation of our people hinders their abilities to contribute to our society and provide for themselves and their families.”

22-minute live video replay of today’s PLP press conference:

Shadow Attorney-General Michael Scott’s Remarks

Mr Scott said, “On this Friday’s resumption of the House, the Progressive Labour Party will table the Decriminalisation of Cannabis Bill 2017.

“This Bill incorporates our policy on being tough on crime and examining the causes of such crimes, whilst recognising the unequal application of these laws, which have disproportionate lifetime effects.

“The crackdown on drug crimes historically from the seventies until now has had epidemic and unjust outcomes for hundreds of black citizens, young black men in particular. This bill aims to rectify that as well as include other justice initiatives for education and empowerment opportunities.

“The Bill consists of 5 clauses, which decriminalize the possession of cannabis under the statutory minimum of 7 grams. It provides that criminal sanctions will not apply to person possessing cannabis under the statutory minimum. Handling such amounts is also decriminalized.

“Section 25 of the Act is amended to empower the police to seize cannabis from any person and also provides for the Minister of Justice to make regulations providing for assigning drug education and drug treatment to persons who are likely to benefit from such programs. This will be part of many other steps we will take to complete our aims and objective of increasing Opportunities for all Bermudians.

“Outcomes we hope will flow from this legislation include reduction of criminalisation figures among Bermudians, residents and guest visitors alike, who have been caught with small amounts of cannabis.

“This is a step along the way of ending life-altering consequences including being prohibited from traveling to the United States and Canada, having one’s reputation smeared and job prospects shattered due to convictions for simple possession of cannabis.

“As statistics show, black people in our society are more likely than whites to be arrested, charged and convicted for cannabis possession. This criminalisation for minor, non-violent possession is damaging for hundreds of Bermudians, young and old and it must end.”

MP Diallo Rabain’s Remarks

Mr Rabain said, “In 2012 as part of PLP platform we proposed if returned to office we would decriminalise possession of small amounts of cannabis. As has been mentioned today, we must recognise that the main issue is that cannabis possession disproportionately affects the black community due to higher arrest and charge rates, severely reducing access to educational and other opportunities.

“I’m speaking from the perspective of talking to our people on the doorstep during canvassing. This is an issue that comes up time and time again. From the father who cannot go away to see his child play in a sporting tournament, to the young woman who has no access to overseas education and has been frozen out of employment opportunities.

“We need to stop this system that obstructs real opportunities to improve the lives of all and their families. If we continue on the road of inaction, more young lives will be impacted forever. The need for crime prevention must be balanced with the fair application and amendment of laws.

“Simple non-violent possession must not have a lifetime effect on our people. We all suffer when this stigmatisation and criminalisation of our people hinders their abilities to contribute to our society and provide for themselves and their families.

“It affects our economy and it burdens our system. We must help each other be the best version of ourselves. Education, treatment and the expansion of opportunity must take precedence over the criminalisation of our people.”

