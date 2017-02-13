Police Investigating Eleven School Burglaries

The police are currently investigating 11 reported school burglaries in the last month — from January 16th February 13th — and said that with schools out on mid-term break later this week, the public can assist by reporting any suspicious activity, individuals or vehicles in the vicinity of any school premises.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is currently investigating 11 reported school burglaries in the last month, specifically from January 16th to date [February 13th].

“The affected schools are:

CedarBridge Academy

Clearwater Middle School

Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy

Elliot Primary

Mount Saint Agnes Academy

Prospect Primary

Victor Scott Primary

West Pembroke Primary

“Cash or electronic items were removed in seven instances – while it was unclear what, if anything, was taken in the remaining cases.

“In addition, three of the school properties were targeted twice each.

“So far, no arrests have been made in connection with these incidents. However, detectives are following all available lines of enquiry and continue to work with the Department of Education to provide relevant crime prevention advice.

“With schools out on mid-term break later this week, members of the public can assist by reporting any suspicious activity, individuals or vehicles in the vicinity of any school premises – especially during the hours of darkness – to the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

