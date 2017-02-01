Policing Plan For When Parliament Resumes

In providing information about the policing plan for when the House of Assembly resumes, Commissioner of Police Michael DeSilva said there will be no access to the grounds of the House of Assembly by members of the public as “police wish to safeguard any interference with the Legislature, including blocking members from access.”

Commissioner DeSilva said, “Most people will be aware that the House of Assembly is scheduled to sit on Friday 3rd February, having been closed since 2nd December last year.

“I would like to share the policing plan today so that everyone is clear about what to expect on Friday and so that there are no surprises on the day.

“I must start by stating there will be no access to the grounds of the House of Assembly by members of the public.

“There are two reasons for this: firstly, the police wish to safeguard any interference with the Legislature, including blocking members from access, interfering with the lawful activities of the House of Assembly, and any potential damage to the building.

“Secondly, the grounds of the House of Assembly do not safely lend themselves to accommodating large groups of people, and the police wish to safeguard against any potential injuries that might result from large crowds congregating on uneven ground, concrete steps, low walls, and grassy hillsides.

“In order to manage any large crowds that might assemble on the day, Parliament Street will be restricted to one lane of traffic on the western side, between the junctions of Reid Street and Church Street.

“The eastern side of Parliament Street [the side closest to the House] will be reserved for pedestrians. If more space is required, Reid Street will be closed to vehicles after the 9:00 am rush hour traffic has cleared, between the junctions of Court Street and Parliament Street.

“This will create two sides of the House of Assembly – Parliament Street and Reid Street – that are designated as ‘protest areas.’ The police will consider other road closures, if the need arises, based on the actual numbers that might be in attendance on the day.

“Members of the public will not be permitted through any of the House gates. The gate on Parliament Street must remain clear and unobstructed, at all times, to allow authorized entry and exit, particularly by emergency vehicles.

A map of the area, with guidelines, provided by police [PDF here]

“The public gallery at the Assembly will be open, and members of the public wishing to visit the gallery must present themselves to the police officers at the Parliament Street gate. The public is reminded that the gallery holds a maximum of 37 people at a time.

“In the event that there are no protestors, then policing at the House of Assembly will revert to normal. There have not been many indications that protests are, in fact, being planned.

“And those political leaders and labour leaders who have spoken publicly have stated that any protests that do take place will do so peacefully. That is extremely encouraging news.

“But the police wish to remind the public, once again, that protests must be peaceful and lawful. Peaceful means the absence of violence. Lawful means that protestors do not engage in activities that might constitute a criminal offence.

“I draw your attention to the statement made on 3rd December by the Centre for Justice. Unlawful activities during an otherwise ‘peaceful protest’ might include:

Blocking and preventing access through the gates of the House of Assembly.

Interfering with the free exercise of any Member of Parliament or Senator.

Interfering with the lawful activity of the House of Assembly.

Obstructing or assaulting police officers in the execution of their duties.

Participating in a public procession without a permit from the Deputy Governor’s office.

“I want to close by recognizing that 2nd December was not a good day for police and community relations. Everyone should be interested in ensuring that the events of that day are not repeated.

“The BPS has worked extremely hard for several years to raise public confidence in the police. Our community partnership in tackling gangs, guns and violence is strong. The police do not want that effort to be weakened, and we do not want to be drawn into confrontations that are avoidable.

“We expect that any protest activity at the House of Assembly this Friday, next Friday, or at any other time, will be conducted with peaceful intentions and lawful conduct. I hope that this briefing today has assisted in providing absolute clarity in that respect.”

The House of Assembly will resume as scheduled on Friday [Feb 3], however debate on the Airport Bills will be deferred to Friday, 10th February.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics