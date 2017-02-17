T.N. Tatem Middle School “Cleared To Reopen”

[Updated] The Department of Education today has confirmed that T.N. Tatem Middle School has been “cleared to reopen on Monday, 20 February.”

“This morning, the Acting Commissioner of Education, Dr. Freddie Evans received final reports from the Bermuda Government Safety and Health Coordinator regarding mould, air quality and maintenance work at T. N. Tatem Middle school,” the Department said.

Quoting from the report, Dr Evans stated, “This is to confirm the progress and re-inspections conducted at TN Tatem Middle School on 16th February 2017.

“All areas cleared have returned significantly lowered and acceptable levels of mould and respective species counts. Areas cleared are deemed to pose no immediate or significant threat to the health, safety and well-being of students or staff at this time.

“Some minor works are still in progress; such as re-installing ceiling tiles in some classrooms, as well as, final painting works and associated undertakings. These works are to be expedited and are to be completed by the week-end, ending 18th February 2017.

“However, TN Tatem Middle School may be scheduled for re-opening and occupancy. The following areas shall remain out of bounds with no access permissible to students or staff until remaining construction work, final mop-up and routine cleaning exercises are completed:

Rooms – 223, 234 -side room, 251

Store Room Adjacent to Room 314

3rd Floor Southeast Female Bathroom

The Gym

The Machine Shop Section [Classroom 139 and adjoining workshops]

Education Therapy Side Office

The Cafeteria

“All remaining construction works for the above listed restricted areas must be undertaken outside of and or after regular school hours [late evenings or week-ends].”

Dr Evans added, “I wish to thank the Principal, Deputy Principal, teachers, staff, parents and especially our students for their cooperation and patience during this period.

“It has been a challenge but together we have managed to work through this and in the end we have a safer and healthier environment for T. N. Tatem family.”

