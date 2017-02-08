Video: ’10 Most’ Features Sir Russell Coutts

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the eighth video release featuring Sir Russell Coutts.

Host Lisa Pickering introduces him by saying, “Five-time America’s Cup winner, CEO of America’s Cup Team Oracle, and gold medal Olympic sailor Sir Russell Coutts’ resume speaks for itself, but what about the man behind the Cup?

“We sat down with Sir Russell Coutts to find out what drives him and hear more about his ambition to create a legacy ensuring every nine to 12-year-old right here in Bermuda is given the opportunity to learn to sail.”

The video series is being sponsored by One and the Trades Women of Bermuda, with Ms Pickering’s clothing sponsored by Modblu Boutique.

We will continue to post their video releases here on Bernews over the coming days, and the “Most Fascinating Person of 2016″ will be revealed as the series concludes.

Bermuda has no shortage of interesting people, so if you want to suggest a candidate to Ms. Pickering for next year’s list, please feel free to email her at bermybios@gmail.com!

