Video: ’10 Most’ Series Spotlights Antoine Jones

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the sixth video release featuring Antoine Jones.

Host Lisa Pickering introduces Mr. Jones by saying, “From teenage woes to television throws, our next guest immersed himself in his studies in the world of video games to drown out the bullying he was suffering at school.

“A lot has changed in just over a year for 16-year-old television host Antoine Jones of Channel 82′s ‘In The Know.’ The Berkeley student opened up to us about finding his voice and where it all started.”

