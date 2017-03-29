BFRS Extinguish Vehicle Fire In Southampton

At approximately 4:44pm today [March 29], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Wellmans Lane in Southampton.

According to Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White the “vehicle was reported to have visible flames and smoke emitting from the cab.”

“The Fire Service responded with one vehicle staffed with four personnel to find two cars fully involved with fire. Fire Service personnel then quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread to surrounding brush and structures,” he said.

“No one was injured as a result of the fire and it is currently under investigation.”

