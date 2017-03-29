BFRS Extinguish Vehicle Fire In Southampton

March 29, 2017 | 1 Comment

At approximately 4:44pm today [March 29], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Wellmans Lane in Southampton.

According to Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White the “vehicle was reported to have visible flames and smoke emitting from the cab.”

-
“The Fire Service responded with one vehicle staffed with four personnel to find two cars fully involved with fire. Fire Service personnel then quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread to surrounding brush and structures,” he said.

“No one was injured as a result of the fire and it is currently under investigation.”

Vehicle fire Bermuda March 29 2017 (1)

Vehicle fire Bermuda March 29 2017 (2)

Vehicle fire Bermuda March 29 2017 (3)

Vehicle fire Bermuda March 29 2017 (4)

Vehicle fire Bermuda March 29 2017 (5)

click here Bermuda fires

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Herbert Smoker says:
    March 29, 2017

    Jumping jeepers, smoke is good but not that kind. Glad no one was hurt. and

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»