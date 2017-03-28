BIU Members Receive Court Summonses
[Updating] The BIU said that it has come to their attention “that several members of the BIU have received summonses from Magistrate’s Court during the last 24 hours,” and have requested that BIU members who have been served summonses bring them to BIU Headquarters “so that they can be dealt with by the Union’s legal representatives.”
Update 10.16am: The summonses are said to be in relation to the protest on December 2, 2016.
Update 10.42am: BPSU President Jason Hayward has also been served.
Update 11.24am: While we do not have official confirmation of this, Bernews has received unofficial suggestions that at least one of the summonses is in relation to, on December 2 2016, preventing “entry into the House of Assembly grounds, an act calculated to interfere with the free exercise” of someone in their “duties or authority of this office as Minister,” which is “contrary to Section 97[b] of the Criminal Code.”
Screenshot of Section 97[b] of the Criminal Code [PDF]
Electioneering or is it Electrickneering in progress. Last several weeks Dr.Ewart Brown and now this. A real Madagascar cartoon in the making again.
Absolutely ridiculous! This damn government can do what they want without the people's consent or approval. Can't wait to see the back of them. I've never seen such in my 60 years! We have free speech but the people came out to support their home! Later OBA! Bye
A recent letter to the editor describe Bermuda as a country that has embarked on a apartheid South Africa like stance in dealing with it's people. Now we have the police issuing summonses to those involved in the December 2 protests. I recall a police protest where police marched in uniform to protest the policies of the government with respect to their interests; a clear violation of general orders concerning the police; a protest march on parliament and as far as I know no penalties were applied to the police for those actions. the question is when is a protest a protest or is it who conducts that protest that makes it a legitimate protest?