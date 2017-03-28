BIU Members Receive Court Summonses

[Updating] The BIU said that it has come to their attention “that several members of the BIU have received summonses from Magistrate’s Court during the last 24 hours,” and have requested that BIU members who have been served summonses bring them to BIU Headquarters “so that they can be dealt with by the Union’s legal representatives.”

The BIU said, “It has come to the attention of the BIU that several members of the BIU have received summonses from Magistrate’s Court during the last twenty-four hours.

“BIU President, Chris Furbert, is requesting that those BIU members who have been served summonses bring the summonses to BIU Headquarters so that they can be dealt with by the Union’s legal representatives.”

Update 10.16am: The summonses are said to be in relation to the protest on December 2, 2016.

Update 10.42am: BPSU President Jason Hayward has also been served.

Update 11.24am: While we do not have official confirmation of this, Bernews has received unofficial suggestions that at least one of the summonses is in relation to, on December 2 2016, preventing “entry into the House of Assembly grounds, an act calculated to interfere with the free exercise” of someone in their “duties or authority of this office as Minister,” which is “contrary to Section 97[b] of the Criminal Code.”

Screenshot of Section 97[b] of the Criminal Code [PDF]

