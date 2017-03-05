BZS Lecture To Delve Into The History Of String

The latest installment in the Bermuda Zoological Society lecture series will see a talk presented by Saskia Wolsak, on the topic of “String: A Story of Plant, Knowledge, and Human Evolution.”

The lecture will take place on Tuesday, March 7 from 7.00pm to 8.00pm, with doors opening at 6.00pm at BAMZ Education Classrooms. The event is free and open to the public, with a donation of $5 “gratefully accepted.”

The event poster said, “Saskia Wolsak will introduce us to the global history of rope and string and its pivotal role in human physical and mythological culture, from Shoelaces, sutures, and sailing around the world to the Greek fates spinning our destiny.

“The talk will also consider the role rope and string have played in Bermuda’s cultural and ecological history. For those who come early, there will be a chance to learn to make string from a local plant fibre.”

For more information, contact Lisa Greene at elgreenebda@icloud.com or on [441] 293-2727 [extension 2123]; to register, visit the website.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment