The Department of Community and Cultural Affairs will be hosting an event entitled “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: Investigating Language Change in Bermuda and Beyond” on Tuesday, March 28 at 12.30pm at the Cathedral Hall in Hamilton, with the event set to feature speakers Britanni Fubler and Rosemary Hall.

The event poster said, “Why does language change? How can we measure it? Where do new words come from? And is texting ruining our speech? Explore these question and more with Bermudian linguists Britanni Fubler and Rosemary Hall. This event is free to the public. Free tickets are available from the office and from bdatix.bm”

For more information contact Folklife Officer Dr Kim Dismont Robinson on 292-1681 or email kdrobinson@gov.bm or visit www.communityandculture.bm

