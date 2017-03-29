Jonathan White Called To The Bermuda Bar

Jonathan White was called to the Bermuda Bar this month, with the newly qualified Bermudian attorney called by Chief Justice Ian Kawaley during a ceremony in front of a full court room.

Mr. White officially became an attorney having successfully completed 12 months of pupillage with Marshall Diel & Myers Limited where he will continue his legal career as an Associate in the Litigation Department.

Mr. White enjoyed the unique privilege of being called to the Bermuda Bar by his father, Kim White, himself a practicing attorney of 31 years and a Partner in the law firm of Cox Hallett Wilkinson Limited.

The Court was advised by Mr. Kim White that Mr. White, a descendant of Bermuda’s former Chief Justice Anthony White from 1706 to 1708, had exemplary academic credentials having obtained first class honours in his Law Degree from the University of Buckingham before successfully completing his academic training by obtaining a distinction in the Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice [“LPC”] from BPP University.

Timothy Marshall, the founder and former Managing Director of Marshall Diel & Myers Limited, and a member of the Bar for some 30 years, said he had known Mr. White for most of his life and that he admired his excellent work ethic and his eagerness to learn and attend Court and offer assistance wherever he could. Mr. Marshall also commented that Mr. White believed in giving back to his community and contributing to the well-being of Bermuda.

In his reply to the Court, Mr. White took the opportunity to thank his family and friends particularly his mother, father and brother. Mr. White spoke about how fortunate he was to have trained at such a dynamic firm, which afforded him myriad opportunities ranging from attending bail hearings in Magistrates Court to sitting behind Queen’s Counsel in a high profile hearing in Commercial Court.

He concluded by advising the Chief Justice that he hoped he would be an asset to the Bermuda Bar and appear in front of the Courts of Bermuda in a successful career for many years to come.

Adam Richards, Managing Director of Marshall Diel & Myers, said “the Directors would like to congratulate Mr. White on being called to the Bermuda Bar following the successful completion of his pupillage. We have no doubt that he has a first class career as a lawyer in Bermuda ahead of him and we look forward to continuing to support him in his professional achievements”.

