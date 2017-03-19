Minister: ‘School Runs Should Not Be Cancelled’

Following the cancellation of buses that serve CedarBridge Academy last week, Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities Michael Fahy said he spoke with the Director of DPT and gave “direction that school runs should not be cancelled in the event that there are bus shortages.”

A number of bus routes were cancelled on Friday, and the list of cancellations provided by the Ministry included seven buses serving CedarBridge, and one each for Heron Bay, Tatem and Berkeley.

Later that day, the Department of Public Transportation explained that at present there are 10 buses out of service that need “engine rebuilds or new transmissions,” with the DPT noting that the average age of the fleet is 10 years, and saying that “as the buses get older, they become more unreliable and breakdown more frequently.”

Minister Fahy said, “It is obviously distressing for the public and even more so for students preparing for examinations when their bus service is delayed or cancelled.

“I have spoken with the Minister of Education and assured him that the Department of Public Transportation [DPT] is doing everything possible to reduce such occurrences.

“I have also spoken with the Director of DPT and given direction that school runs should not be cancelled in the event that there are bus shortages. I have been given assurances that this direction will be adhered to.

“I can reiterate the Director’s comments last week that CedarBridge Academy is not targeted. DPT and I are keen to ensure our school students, whether they are in public or private school, are given safe and reliable public transport so that they can get to school on time and not be worried about whether they will miss exams due to poor bus service. I can assure parents that this is a top priority for me and DPT.

“I can also advise that this week I shall make a Ministerial statement in the Senate which will outline some of the issues with the bus fleet, and also comment on the bus schedule and the issues surrounding its implementation. This I hope will add some clarity for the public about what is being done to reduce delays and cancellations.”

