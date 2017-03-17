Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Friday March 17
A number of bus routes have been cancelled today [March 17], the Ministry said, with the list below being sent out by the Ministry who said, “Please see attached bus cancellations [2 attachments] for this morning Friday March 17, 2017, noting the specific routes affected.” Some of the routes listed do not have specific times included, and Bernews has asked for clarification about the cancellations, and will update as able.
Why?
because Friday
why all these cancellations?? is it because two buses are out due to the maintenance issues?? Can we be told why we are being taxed more an yet the "service" provided by the Civil "Service" seems to get progressively worse - whether it be trash collection, road maintenance, mail delivery etc etc
Perhaps more importantly if we cant even manage buses in the off season for us residents how on earth are we going to cope during America's Cup??
What's wrong now??
why don't they just privatize some routes already, I mean that where it looks like its going! I guess the schools would be first and TNTatem was just a sample the other day.
WHY? WHY? WHY?
Tax payer dollars going where EXACTLY?
Shameful. We really really need to pull our socks up folks!