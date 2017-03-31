Photos: Boat That Sank In Hurricane Raised

[Updated + Written by Don Burgess]

Over the past two days, Jepheth Newton has watched and assisted with his 92-foot trawler Esperanza being raised from the bottom of the harbour in St David’s.

The boat sank during Hurricane Nicole last October when it was driven against former gambling boat Niobe Corinthian.

Government ordered the salvage job to help clear Marginal Wharf for the airport redevelopment project, which Mr. Newton says he will be billed for, an amount that could be $30,000.

"It's just a matter of getting it done. It's a little more than my idea to get it done."

















































































.

Said Mr. Newton, who had ordered his own air bags from China and he estimates it would have cost around $8,000 under his plan.

He said floating the boat and getting it to a new location “is still a work in progress.”

Mr. Newton said once the Esperanza is out of the water it will be “a matter of getting my engine sorted out. I need to get my engine up and running because it’s been under water for so long.”

1-hour live video replay showing part of the operation to remove the boat

After he finds a hanger to put it on and gets it in ship shape, he plans on finding a mooring for the boat.

“After that, I’m going to start paying off this debt I’m getting. I have no idea what the final cost is going to be, but I’ve been told it will be around $30,000. I asked them to give me a quote but I haven’t received anything,” he told Bernews.

The only bit of good news for Mr. Newton is that has started a new job. “I’m on probation and I’ve had two days off but I don’t think I can get a third one and I need to get back to work.”

Mr. Newton said he is a bit upset he didn’t get a chance to attempt his less expensive method of raising the boat. “This is going to take me years to pay off, but it is what it is and I’m just trying to move forward.”

Update 10.58am: We asked the Ministry of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities if this was being done in preparation for the airport project, and a spokesperson said, “As part of preparations for the building of the new airport terminal, machinery and supplies are on their way to Bermuda.

“Those materials will be landed at Marginal Wharf in St. George’s, as this is the closest dock to the airport. It is therefore necessary to remove existing obstructions to Marginal Wharf to allow for safe landing of the materials.”

In addition, a Skyport spokesperson said, “As part of our preparations for the building of the new airport terminal, Aecon is starting to move machinery and supplies to Bermuda. We will be bringing these materials in through St. George’s and/or Marginal Wharf, as this is the closest dock to the airport.”

