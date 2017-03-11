Photos & Video: WindReach â€˜Walk And Rollâ€™
[Updated with video] WindReach Bermuda successfully held their Walk and Roll fundraising event today [March 11], with the participating walkers, runners, bikers and wheelchair users traveling from Clearwater Beach through Coopers Island Reserve and Southside Road.
Clarien and Butterfield & Vallis were the major sponsors of the event, and many WindReach volunteers and supporters helped to make this year’s Walk & Roll a successful event. Barritt’s supplied water for the participants and host Ed Christopher warmed everyone up before each start.
.
According to their website, WindReach is “unique in that it offers a variety of therapeutic and educational experiences for persons of all physical and intellectual abilities.
“Today, WindReach Bermuda hosts some 30,000 visits each year, and continues to have a profound impact upon the quality of life of Bermudaâ€™s special needs community.”
Click to enlarge photos:
-
And once again folks are on their weekend.
Busy doing and enjoying a few free moments.
A fantastic job done by all involved but reality is ...............fill in the blanks.
Shalom.