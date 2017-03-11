Photos & Video: WindReach â€˜Walk And Rollâ€™

[Updated with video] WindReach Bermuda successfully held their Walk and Roll fundraising event today [March 11], with the participating walkers, runners, bikers and wheelchair users traveling from Clearwater Beach through Coopers Island Reserve and Southside Road.

According to their website, WindReach is “unique in that it offers a variety of therapeutic and educational experiences for persons of all physical and intellectual abilities.

“Today, WindReach Bermuda hosts some 30,000 visits each year, and continues to have a profound impact upon the quality of life of Bermudaâ€™s special needs community.”

