Photos & Video: WindReach â€˜Walk And Rollâ€™

March 11, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Updated with video] WindReach Bermuda successfully held their Walk and Roll fundraising event today [March 11], with the participating walkers, runners, bikers and wheelchair users traveling from Clearwater Beach through Coopers Island Reserve and Southside Road.

Clarien and Butterfield & Vallis were the major sponsors of the event, and many WindReach volunteers and supporters helped to make this year’s Walk & Roll a successful event. Barritt’s supplied water for the participants and host Ed Christopher warmed everyone up before each start.


According to their website, WindReach is “unique in that it offers a variety of therapeutic and educational experiences for persons of all physical and intellectual abilities.

“Today, WindReach Bermuda hosts some 30,000 visits each year, and continues to have a profound impact upon the quality of life of Bermudaâ€™s special needs community.”

Comments (1)

  1. Terry says:
    March 12, 2017

    And once again folks are on their weekend.
    Busy doing and enjoying a few free moments.

    A fantastic job done by all involved but reality is ...............fill in the blanks.

    Shalom.

