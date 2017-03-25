PLP Central Committee Meeting On Monday

The PLP is inviting the public to “experience an inside look” at their central committee meeting on Monday [March 27] at 8pm at the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.

“Input is welcome from the floor to the topics of Jobs, Tourism and the important contribution of women on our island.

“Panelists will be Shadow Minister of Tourism, Jamahl Simmons, MP for Constituency 33, Sandys South and Shadow Minister of Health, Kim Wilson, MP for Constituency 34, Sandys South Central who are keen to share the PLP plans and hear attendees’ thoughts.

“We encourage all to come out and hear from your PLP representatives so they can better serve you.”

