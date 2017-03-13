Police Investigating Burglary At Belvinâ€™s In Flatts
The police are investigating a robbery at Belvinâ€™s Variety in Flatts, in which a male employee was opening the store prior to 6.00am, when three suspects accosted him, demanded money, and then escaped on foot leaving the employee with minor injuries.
A police spokesperson said, “Around 6am Friday, March 10th police officers responded to a reported aggravated burglary at Belvinâ€™s Variety in Flatts.
“It appears that a male employee was opening the store prior to 6am when three unknown suspects, believed to be males less than 5 feet 6 inches tall and slim wearing dark coloured clothing entered, demanding money.
“Apparently the intruders accosted the employee, who sustained minor injuries, before taking an item of his personal property and making good their escape on foot.
“Inquiries continue and any witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”
Clearly not the sharpest bunch are they. Why would you rob a shop when its just opening for business as opposed to the end of the day when presumably you would get much more at the end of the day?
Sound like amateurs and 5'6" is pretty short - so school kids. Should be easy to solve.
Waiting for de day when they rob de wrong person and get a beat down.